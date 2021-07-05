By Shereen Siewert

A 24-year-old Rhinelander man is in custody and another suspect remains at large in connection with the shooting death of Hannah Miller, whose body was discovered June 30 east of the city, Oneida County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Seth Wakefield booking photo, courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department

Seth A. Wakefield is facing recommended charges or conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide, according to a news release. Wakefield is being held in the Oneida County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A manhunt continues for Christopher Terrell Anderson, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say Anderson has several identifying tattoos including a large chest tattoo of an owl and the letters GMFB on his right hand. On top of his left hand is a Celtic skull with a halo.

Anderson, 30, who goes by the nickname “DJ Bravo” or just “Bravo.” Anderson is a black man, 5’10”tall and 245 pounds.

Photos of Christopher Terrell Anderson courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department

Anderson had a previous domestic relationship with Miller and the couple has a child together, officials said. Miller lived in the Pelican area near Rhinelander and the child is safe with family.

A PT Cruiser sought by police has been located. Sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help spotting a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, Wis. license plate AJR9672, which is registered in Miller’s name.

Mitsubishi Outlander stock photo

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5201. A detective will follow up on phone calls.