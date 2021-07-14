By Shereen Siewert

Police in Kronenwetter have identified one of two women killed late Monday in a head-on crash on I-39 south of Wausau as 18-year-old Kaytlyn Thomas.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m. and shut down both southbound lanes of I-39 at Bus. Hwy. 51 and one northbound lane near Maple Ridge Road. Police say a 27-year-old woman was driving north in a southbound lane and Thomas’s vehicle.

Both women died at the scene.

Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh said the identity of the 27-year-old driver is being withheld pending positive identification from the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

No additional information has been released. The crash remains under investigation.