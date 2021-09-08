By Sheree Siewert

One of three people accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who had run away from a foster home was convicted Wednesday in Wausau on all counts.

Jurors deliberated for just over two hours in the two-day trial of 31-year-old Dennis Moua before finding him guilty of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kassandra Yang, a material witness who did not show up in court to testify as ordered.

Two other suspects are facing charges in the case. Ger “Ace” Yang, 37, faces the most serious charges: trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl.

Ger Yang booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Also charged is Jacob Allen Lo Fong, 18, who faces two counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or younger.

Neither co-defendant testified, and their cases have not yet concluded.

Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

After the verdict was announced, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Moua’s bond revoked. He will be held until his sentencing date, which has not yet been set. Judge Jacobson also ordered a presentencing investigation prior to sentencing Moua.