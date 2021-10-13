Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is all about the best of fall flavors – a creamy delight that will warm you from the inside. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Rumchata Pumpkin Pie Martini

1 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 oz. Rumchata

Pumpkin syrup

Cinnamon

To create this drink, measure the vodka and Rumchata along with a dash or two of pumpkin syrup and shake to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.