Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is all about the best of fall flavors – a creamy delight that will warm you from the inside. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Rumchata Pumpkin Pie Martini
- 1 oz. Vanilla Vodka
- 2 oz. Rumchata
- Pumpkin syrup
- Cinnamon
To create this drink, measure the vodka and Rumchata along with a dash or two of pumpkin syrup and shake to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.