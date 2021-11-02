Wausau Pilot & Review

Sentencing for one of three people accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old runaway in Wausau has been delayed, according to online court records.

Dennis Moua, 31, was convicted in September of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. Jurors deliberated for just over two hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Police say the victim, who ran away from a foster home, was assaulted at Moua’s home. Two other people are facing charges in connection with the assaults. Their cases are still pending.

Moua, who is behind bars, was due to be sentenced Oct. 28, but a request to reschedule the hearing was granted two weeks earlier. The reason for the request is not clear and sentencing has not been rescheduled.

A calendar call is set for tomorrow.

