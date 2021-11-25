By Shereen Siewert

Just over a year after a Lac du Flambeau man was reported missing, officials say his body has been found.

John C. Kronquist, Sr., was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, 2020 near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club Lane near Lac du Flambeau.

On Nov. 18, 2020 Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police issued a release asking for the public’s help locating Kronquist, who was found in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Price County.

Foul play is not suspected. No additional information was released.