By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is asking a judge to move his trial to a new venue, court records show.

Umberto Lo, 25, faces charges filed March 26 in Marathon County Circuit Court of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the March 21 shooting death of Mai Rue “Lily” Vang.

Police responded at about 2:36 a.m. Sunday, March 21, to an apartment in the 1300 block of North 9th Avenue in Wausau for a report of a shooting after Lo allegedly sent a photo of Vang that showed a gunshot wound to her head to a family member via Facebook messenger. Two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, prosecutors said.

The charges against Lo carry a domestic abuse repeater enhancer, which can amplify the penalties if he is found guilty. Five counts of bail jumping were also filed against Lo, who has a long history of domestic abuse-related charges involving the alleged victim in the case, court records show.

In September, Circuit Judge Mike Moran ruled Lo competent to stand trial after hearing the results of an inpatient evaluation ordered by the court.

A motion to change venue was filed Dec. 21. Judge Moran has not yet ruled on the motion.

A preliminary hearing set for Dec. 21 was rescheduled to Feb. 21 after Lo was unable to be transferred from the Taylor County Jail to appear in court.