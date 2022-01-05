Wausau Pilot & Review

A 30-year-old Wausau man is facing federal drug charges after he was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in Madison, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release.

Jacob Ring is charged with two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he distributed the drugs on June 18 and July 15, 2021 and that he possessed methamphetamine for distribution on August 13, 2021.

If convicted, Ring faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each count.

Online court records show Ring is facing additional charges in Marathon County Circuit Court that were filed after special agents discovered thousands of doses of meth in his backpack. Ring faces charges of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering more than 50 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping in three separate cases.

The federal charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; Wausau Police Department; Marathon County Sheriff’s Office; and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.