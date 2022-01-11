Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags of Wisconsin and the U.S. should be flown at half-staff on Wednesday and Friday this week to honor two firefighters who died in the line of duty.

James “Jim” Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch of the Mineral Point Fire Department were responding to a crash at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 6 on Hwy. 151 near Mile Marker 38 when their fire truck was struck by a semi tractor trailer.

Both men died at the scene.

Services for Firefighter James Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch will be held in Mineral Point on Wed., Jan. 12, 2022, and Fri., Jan. 14, 2022, respectfully.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Tony Evers, in a news release. “It has been incredible to see folks from all over the state show an overwhelming outpouring of support in the wake of the passing of these two dedicated and selfless first responders. During this incredibly difficult time, Kathy and I extend our sincere condolences to the families of Jim and Brian, their family at the Mineral Point Fire Department, and the entire Mineral Point community and those who are grieving this tragic loss.”

Executive Order #152 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Jan. 12, 2022, and is available here.

Executive Order #153 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., Jan. 14, 2022, and is available here.