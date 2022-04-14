Wausau Pilot & Review
Here comes Peter Cottontail – in cocktail form! The Purple Bunny is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!
Cocktail of the Week: Purple Bunny
- 1 1/2 oz Vodka
- 1/4 oz Blue Curacao
- 3/4 oz Chambord
- 1 oz Cranberry
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a chilled shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.