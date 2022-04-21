Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information provided by Marathon County GOP Chair Jack Hoogendyk after publication.

By Shereen Siewert

The Republican Party of Marathon County has withdrawn its open records request from the county clerk but continues seeking information regarding Wausau’s handling of the April 5 election.

In an April 10 statement sent to media outlets, Marathon County GOP Chair Jack Hoogendyk said “several individuals, including election inspectors, observers, candidates and voters” reported potential irregularities and said the information was being requested to “clear up any questions regarding the integrity of the vote in Wausau.”

Hoogendyk sent a formal request for records earlier this month to Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood and City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde.

Hoogendyk, who was listed as a poll worker for the election in Wausau, did not respond to a request for additional information and clarification about the claims made and did not say whether or not he himself observed any questionable behavior. Poll workers in Wisconsin are required by law to report irregularities are they are observed or face potential felony charges.

Now, Hoogendyk has withdrawn his public records request from the county, asking Trueblood to “please disregard my previous letter of request,” Trueblood said. No irregularities were found during the official Canvass.

Mr. Hoogendyk went on to thank the County Clerk for “overseeing the election this Spring very efficiently.”

But Hoogendyk is continuing his inquiry in Wausau and is asking to inspect a list of all original voter registrations for electors who voted on April 5, a list of applications for absentee ballots cast and all absentee ballot envelopes in the city from the election.

In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Hoogendyk shared his records request but again did not detail the nature of the allegations or answer questions about his observations.

Trueblood said she is thankful the efforts by poll workers and clerks was acknowledged.

“(I) want to again reinforce that the April 5 election was conducted with integrity and transparency,” Trueblood said. “We look forward to getting on with the business of serving the citizens of Marathon County and beginning preparations for the Fall Elections.”