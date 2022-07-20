Wausau Pilot & Review
Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards.
Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found.
Officials are now performing a search and recovery mission. Wood County Sheriff’s officials say dam operators are lowering the water in areas while divers are searching for additional remains or evidence that could help identify the remains, which will be sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for dental and DNA testing.
