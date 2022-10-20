Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of guest articles from community experts on domestic abuse, in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This article may contact information that is emotionally difficult and/or upsetting for some readers. Readers are encouraged to care for their safety and wellbeing in ways that make sense for them and to reach out for support if needed.

To speak to an advocate who can assist you with safety and support, please call The Women’s Community 24/7/365 at 715-842-7323 or toll free at 1-888-665-1234. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please contact your local medical provider as soon as possible.

From: Tracy Fremming, RN; Lynette Volkers, RN; and Sandra Wolf, RN

We are Forensic Nurse Examiners (FNEs) and members of the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team (MCDAIT). We have seen many patients at our local hospitals who have been strangled by their partners. Strangulation is a serious medical condition and victims of strangulation may die hours, weeks or even months after strangulation has occurred.

The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention defines strangulation as “the obstruction of blood vessels and/or airflow in the neck resulting in asphyxia.” This type of assault can cause serious, permanent, or even fatal damage to the victim’s throat or brain. Not to be confused with “choking”, strangulation refers to when pressure is applied from the outside, cutting off airflow and/or blood vessels in the neck, preventing oxygen from reaching the brain. Choking, meanwhile, refers to a blockage inside the throat which makes it hard to breathe.

Note the facts below; These may save your life.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime.

Of those who are experiencing violence in their intimate relationships, up to 68% will experience near-fatal strangulation by their partner.

A person who has suffered a strangulation incident by their intimate partner is 750-1000% more likely to be killed by the same perpetrator.

70% of those who are strangled believed they were going to die.

Loss of consciousness can occur within 5 – 10 seconds. Death within minutes.

Additionally, here are some of the common misconceptions and facts about non-fatal strangulation:

MYTH: Strangulation and choking are the same thing.

FACT: Strangulation is intentional physical force that blocks air or blood to the brain. Strangulation is cutting off blood vessels and airflow in the neck, preventing oxygen from reaching the brain.

MYTH: If the victim can speak, scream, or breathe, they are not being strangled.

FACT: A person can have complete obstruction and continue breathing until the moment they die from lack of oxygenated blood flow to the brain.

MYTH: Strangulation always leaves visible injuries.

FACT: Studies show that over half the victims of strangulation lack visible external injury. A victim who does not have visible injuries can still die from strangulation. Additionally, symptoms may take up to 36 hours to develop and the effects of strangulation can be long lasting.

Listed below are some signs and symptoms that may occur with strangulation. If you are concerned you have been strangled by your partner and are experiencing any of these symptoms, please seek medical attention by visiting an Emergency Department or calling a local medical provider.

Difficulty breathing; hyperventilation; light-headedness; fainting; loss of consciousness; issues with memory.

Petechiae are pinpoint, round spots that appear on the skin because of bleeding. These spots can be found in eyes, mouth, and ears; also on face, neck, chest, shoulders, and body.

Pain, bruising, redness, swelling, bloody nose, headache, sore throat, or other injuries.

Difficulty or pain with swallowing; coughing; voice changes like hoarse, raspy, or no voice.

Vision changes; ringing in ears; drooling; vomiting.

Weakness and/or numbness in arms and/or legs.

Losing voluntary control of urine and/or feces.

Strangulation is a serious medical condition as well as a deadly risk factor for homicide and should be taken seriously. We have medical, emotional, and social support for you. Please reach out to your medical team, supportive friends and family, and your local victim service providers for assistance. We want to help.

If you would like to hear more about MCDAIT, and learn about dynamics of domestic violence as we break down common misconceptions, we invite you to attend our Domestic Violence In Our Community: Fact and Fiction. This presentation is free and open to the public and will be held in the Community Room of the Marathon County Public Library –Wausau Branch on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

This event will feature members of the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team and is not sponsored by the Marathon Public Library. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/3312847698985972

Tracy Fremming, RN; Lynette Volkers, RN; and Sandra Wolf, RN are local Forensic Nurse Examiners and members of the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team, a coordinated community effort by local service providers to address victim safety, offender accountability, and community awareness. For more information on MCDAIT, please reach out to ashley@womenscommunity.org or call The Women’s Community at 715-842-5663.