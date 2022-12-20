Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

To: Dr. Hilts and the Wausau School Board

I would like to start by saying that I find it ridiculous that although school and all after school activities were cancelled you decided to proceed with the meeting at Rib Mountain Elementary as scheduled on Thursday. It truly felt as if you were purposely trying to make sure as few people as possible attended as you don’t want to hear our concerns.

As for the proposed restructuring plans, I cannot understand how any of it makes sense. First, closing neighborhood elementary schools will increase travel time and class size. It will also create a loss of the neighborhood community that is a large reason why people choose to live in the Wausau School District. Also, new 4k options? You just built and put money into the “4k Academies” a few years ago. How is it financially responsible to simple throw that plan out and start new?

Although I am wholeheartedly against closing any elementary schools, the restructuring of the middle schools and high schools is by far the biggest error you could make. Currently, you do not have enough bus drivers to get kids where they need to go and yet you think creating a greater need for transportation is a good plan. Families would need to find transportation to get their children all the way across town and many families would always have students at different schools making transportation and scheduling extremely difficult. You may make the argument that older students can drive but this is not a solution. Many students do not have access to a vehicle. Those that do, often times would transport a younger sibling but now that sibling would be at a different school. No matter how you look at it, you are putting more cars and teenage drivers on the road and for much longer commutes to school. I also feel that having the students change schools every couple of years as proposed is negative as you are putting them on a course of constant change. Routine and continuity are important! Relationships with trusted adults and teachers are vital. In restructuring you are limiting the depth of the relationships that so many students depend on. The sense of community and pride in your school is also important. I truly believe all of these vital things will be lost if your plan moves ahead.

I urge you to reconsider this restructuring plan. If I am being honest, your proposed restructuring immediately made me think about school choice and leaving the district. This isn’t something that I want to do but I’m sure I am not alone in this thought. Please put our children and families first and do not restructure in this way.

Mary Shafarik, Wausau