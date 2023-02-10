Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Board of Education will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the “evaluation and employment of Superintendent of Schools” Keith Hilts, a mandated annual review for the district leader.

According to an agenda posted at 2:45 p.m. Friday, the board will hold a closed session on the matter before reconvening in open session “to take further action if necessary and appropriate.” The session is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Wausau East High School auditorium, 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau.

The discussion comes in the wake of a Wausau Pilot & Review report revealing that a restructuring subcommittee meeting violated the state’s open meeting laws and was not properly noticed. The district acknowledged the error, citing “human clerical error” for the lapse.

Prior to the report, some parents, staff and community members have taken to social media to complain about his work and his behind-the-scenes maneuvers with some board members on an ambitious restructuring plan for the district.

School Board President James Bouche said each year the superintendents go through an evaluation of their work over the previous year. Some districts do the review annually, while others choose to review a superintendent’s work every two years.

“It is good for both parties to do this,” Bouche said. “This is the time of year to get this done.”

Hilts assumed the role of Wausau School District superintendent on July 2, 2018. He was formerly school superintendent in Ashland.