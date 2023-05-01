By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau residents will again see their water bills increase significantly if a proposed rate hike is approved.

The average Wausau resident will see an increase of about 54 percent, according to a city news release. That means an average residential customer will see their water bill increase from about $292 to about $448 including the public fire protection charge, city officials say.

The rate hike is the latest blow to Wausau residents already absorbing prior increases that caused water bills to skyrocket over the past several years. The annual water bill for an average residential customer increased from $229 per year in 2021.

In December, Ehlers recommended rate increases for water at 65% and sewer by 5% for 2023, reasoning the funds are needed to offset costs incurred while constructing the new drinking water treatment facility. After long delays, the plant became operational in December.

The total increase in water revenues requested is about $4.7 million, resulting in an overall rate increase of about 64% over the water utility’s current revenues. The rate hike comes on the heels of a sewer utility increase of 5% for 2023 that began in April.

Wausau Water Utility filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to increase water rates, and a public hearing on the application is set for 3 p.m. on May 18. The hearing will have no physical location, with parties and commission staff appearing by Zoom. Members of the public attend by Zoom or by audio only telephone connection. Here’s how to join:

Join the Zoom call at this link.

To join Zoom telephone:

Join Zoom by telephone by dialing: +1 312 626 6799

Enter: 809 513 2930 # (Meeting ID)

Residents can also weigh in on the proposed rate hike. Here’s how:

To file a comment online, to to this site, click the dropdown menu labeled “Commission Action.” Select the item labeled “File a Public Comment.” On the next page select the “File a comment” link that appears for docket number 6300-WR-106. Web comments must be submitted no later than Monday, May 22, 2023.

Residents can also make a live comment at the hearing.

Send a comment by U.S. Mail. All comments submitted by U.S. Mail shall be received no later than Monday, May 22, 2023 and shall be addressed to: Attn: Docket 6300-WR-106 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.

The hearing will be livestreamed and recorded on YouTube. To access the livestream, go to the Commission’s website at http://psc.wi.gov, click the dropdown menu labeled “News & Events” and select item labeled “Broadcasts.”