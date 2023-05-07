Wausau Pilot & Review

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Saturday while responding to a traffic report, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI officials say the deputy responded at about 6:15 p.m. May 6 to a report of a potential drunken driver in a ditch in Glenwood. Shortly after arriving, the deputy reported shots fired.

The deputy sustained a gunshot wound and died at a local hospital. The alleged shooter fled but was later found dead of a gunshot wound in a wooded area.

There is no threat to the community. Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.