Wausau Pilot & Review

Girl Scouts representing Troop 7246 from Wausau will work side by side Saturday morning with local Rotarians to plant five, five-foot tall deciduous trees at the future site of a new handicap-accessible kayak/canoe launch and fishing pier on Drott Avenue in Schofield.

Digging and planting will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and is expected to take about one hour. Rotary Clubs throughout the world are partnering with local Girl Scout troops on the Girl Scouts Tree Promise—a Rotary International initiative to plant 6 million trees by the year 2026. The trees are being donated by the City of Schofield.

The Rotary Club of Wausau and the City of Schofield are collaborating to fund the new $25,000 floating kayak/canoe launch to be installed this summer. Interpretive and informational signage will be provided by the Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation. The new kayak/canoe launch will conform with American Disability Act requirements—making it easier to launch a kayak or canoe for those with disabilities and for older paddlers.

The location of the new kayak/canoe launch and fishing pier next to the historic Brooks and Ross Dam where the City of Schofield began will improve access to the Eau Claire Flowage and enhance kayaking and canoeing on the newly designated Great Pinery Heritage Waterway.

The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway includes 108 miles of the Wisconsin River from Oneida County to Lake DuBay and connects to the Lower Eau Claire River and Lower Rib River.