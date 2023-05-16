Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the 40-year-old man who died last month in a high speed crash as Chang Xiong, of Wausau.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. April 27 on Hwy. 29 just west of Hwy. 51. Police, fire and rescue crews were called to the scene. A single vehicle was involved in the crash with Xiong as the lone occupant. He died shortly after crews arrived.

The crash report suggests Xiong was driving at a high rate of speed on 36th Avenue when he cruised through a red light, drove through a clinic parking lot, struck a curb and tree before the vehicle went airborne, landing in the median of Hwy. 29.

A portion of Hwy. 29 was closed to traffic for about five hours as crews cleared the scene and performed crash reconstruction.

No other injuries were reported.