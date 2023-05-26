By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Two Milwaukee women accused of being part of a statewide retail theft ring are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Rib Mountain store and leading officers on a high speed chase this week.

Tymarria N. Evans, 23, of Milwaukee. May 24, 2023: Fleeing an officer, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer Adreeyanna J. Pritchard-Townsend, 22, of Milwaukee. May 24, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, resisting or obstructing an officer

Tymarria N. Evans, 23, and Adreeyanna J. Pritchard-Townsend, 22, are both charged in the incident. Police say a loss prevention specialist at Kohl’s, 3600 Rib Mountain Drive, alerted authorities after the two allegedly stole nearly $3,000 in merchandise and fled in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee. Evans was allegedly behind the wheel when a Wisconsin State Trooper began the pursuit, which reached speeds in excess of 120 mph on I-39. The two pulled into a Kwik Trip in Mosinee, fled on foot and were captured by officers on the east side of the gas station, court documents state.

Police say Evans had the Jeep keys in her pocket and the merchandise, with price tags and anti-theft devices still attached, was found in the vehicle.

Officials say the two are part of an organization that steals from Kohl’s, Walmart, Ulta and Target stores throughout the day and may have stolen merchandise in Plover earlier the same day.

Prosecutors on May 24 charged Evans with felony retail theft, fleeing an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer. Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered Evans held on a $10,000 cash bond. She is due in court May 31 for a preliminary hearing.

Pritchard-Townsend faces felony theft charges along with a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond and was ordered to have no contact with Evans or Kohl’s in Rib Mountain. Her preliminary hearing is in July.

Police say organized “snatch and grab” shoplifting rings are on the rise with retailers and law enforcement officials on the alert throughout the nation.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.