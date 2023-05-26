Wausau Pilot & Review

A Junction City man is dead after he was struck by a train in Junction City, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials received a report at about 5:30 p.m. May 25 about the incident and discovered a severely damaged lawn tractor on the roadway near the railroad tracks on Main Street near Center Avenue.

Police say 78-year-old James Pierson, of Junction City, was driving the tractor when he was struck. He suffered extensive injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, but later died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene were the Stevens Point Fire Department, Rudolph Fire Department, Portage County EMS, Railroad Police, and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the investigation.