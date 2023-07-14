Wausau Pilot & Review

Portage County Sheriff’s officials have identified the man who died Tuesday after colliding his tractor with a train at a rural railroad crossing as 74-year-old Dennis Brandl, of Milladore.

Emergency crews resopnded just before noon on July 11 to a report of a crash involving a train and a large farm tractor on Ed’s Lane in the town of Carson, just south of Carson City.

Police say Brandl was towing a large tanker used for hauling manure and was headed eastbound on Ed’s Lane when he tried to cross a marked railroad crossing. The tractor was midway through the tracks when the crash happened. A northbound train operated by Canadian National Railroad struck Brandl’s tractor, throwing him from the vehicle.

Brandl died at the scene.