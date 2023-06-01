Wausau Pilot & Review

A former Wausau man will spend 10 years in federal prison for his role in a drug distribution scheme in central Wisconsin.

Anthony Anderson, 40, who now lists a Chicago address, was sentenced May 25 in Madison by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Anderson pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 20.

According to the criminal complaint Anderson, who is known by the nickname “Slim,” sold more than 260 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in August. Charges were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Sept. 16.

An investigation began in August 2021 and on March 9, 2022 Anderson provided a confidential informant one ounce of meth in Wausau, for which he was paid $450. Anderson then provided the informant an additional ounce of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

A second informant contacted Anderson in August and arranged to buy 10 ounces of meth for $4,200, also in Wausau.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson concluded that a significant sentence was warranted because Anderson had an extensive criminal history including two prior drug trafficking convictions.

Judge Peterson also noted that the large quantity of methamphetamine sold by Anderson demonstrated that his overall level of drug trafficking had increased from the time of his prior convictions.

The charge against Anderson is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprising investigators from the FBI, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, and Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program. The Marathon County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.