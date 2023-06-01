Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Brandon D. Hervey, 31, of Wausau. May 30, 2023: Bail jumping, theft Michael Curtis, 50. May 31, 2023: Bail jumping Matthew Gesicki, 35, of Wausau. May 31, 2023: Manufacture or deliver fentanyl, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer Michael Mammano, 26, of Wausau. May 31, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Adam Lampkin, 24, of Weston. June 1, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Patrick Hendrickson, 46, of Wausau. May 31, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Montrell Stinson, 33, of Wausau. May 30, 2023: Physical abuse of an elder person – recklessly cause bodily harm Joshua Whiting, 39, of Wausau. May 30, 2023: Fleeing an officer, possession of cocaine, second-offense OWI Jonathon D. Shaw, 47, of Wausau. May 30, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, carrying a concealed knife Eric M. Chapman, 36, of Wausau. May 15, 2023: Possession of child pornography Darwin Spruce, 40, of Keshena. Initial appearance May 25, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and 5,000, as party to a crime Laura Parent, 62, of Weston. May 26, 2023: Fourth-offense operating while intoxicated Joshua J. Bartzen, 34, of Wausau. May 30, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping Austin Heil, 25, of Kronenwetter. May 30, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Bobbi Smith, 49, of Marshfield. June 1, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping David Mitchell, 36, of Weston. June 1, 2023: Child enticement, sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older Timothy Piper, 43, of Wausau. June 1, 2023: Burglary, unlawful use of a phone – threaten harm Antonio Maholmes, 42, of Tomahawk. May 30, 2023: Bail jumping, driving or operating a vehicle without consent, possession of cocaine