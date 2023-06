Wausau Pilot & Review

Oneida County officials have identified the man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash as 60-year-old Michael E. Fortner, of Ontanogon, Mich.

The rollover crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. June 1 on Hwy. 45, north of County Hwy. C in the town of Piehl. Police say the Fortner was ejected from the vehicle and was breathing, but unresponsive, when crews arrived.

Lifesaving measures were not successful and the man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

