By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill local police with explosives he made while living behind a Grand Avenue home.

Police responded at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5 to a home in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a welfare check on 20-year-old Brandt Butler, who was living in a camper at the residence. But when police arrived, Butler allegedly began running, yelled obscenities at the police and climbed a tree before telling officers he had “Napalm” and intended to “light you (expletives) on fire” if they showed up at his home.

Officers called the bomb squad after seeing multiple glass bottles of an unknown blue substance with rags coming out of them, with a smell of diesel coming from the area. A reporting officer said he suspected the use of Blue Def, a known improvised explosive device material. A propane torch was fund nearby.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad cleared the scene, removing 10 bottles with rags inserted in the necks. No one was injured.

Police say the initial contact was made after Butler allegedly sent a text message to a relative saying “I swear to God if you get authorities involved I will Molotov them with napalm…I made some last night.”

Butler now faces charges of possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose, a felony, and negligent handling of burning material, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed June 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court, after which he was released on a signature bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.