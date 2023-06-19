Wausau Pilot & Review

American Airlines will increase its presence at Central Wisconsin Airport beginning next month, according to airport officials.

A third daily flight will be added into the schedule at CWA, which currently has two departing and two incoming flights per day from both airlines serving the airport. American and Delta are the only commercial carriers that offer flights from Mosinee, with American connecting through Chicago and Delta connecting through Minneapolis-St. Paul.

As of today, American flights leave CWA at 6:05 a.m. and 2:46 p.m. After July 5, another departing flight will leave at 11:28 a.m. American arrivals at CWA are now at about 2:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The new schedule will ad a flight arriving from Chicago at 11:03 a.m.

United suspended service to CWA in late 2021, while Delta added seats and adjusted flights last year. Airport officials are continuing to pursue a low-cost airline to serve CWA with multiple destinations, but those plans have not yet been finalized.