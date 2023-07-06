Wausau Pilot & Review

Plans for a public indoor green space at a former Wausau Chemical building on the city’s east riverfront are continuing, with improvements underway.

The Wausau Economic Development Committee on Wednesday approved a request to extend the one-year occupancy deadline for the project, called Infused. The space is being developed by Asch Properties, LLC, at 180 E. Wausau Ave.

Infused will procure and supply produce, beverages, crafted oils, syrups, bitters and garnishes in an environmentally sustainable space.

Citing ongoing repair efforts, Matthew and Kristen Aschbrenner requested the extension, the staff said. According to city staff, the 0.89-acre parcel upon which Infused will be located is the smaller of the two representing the former Wausau Chemical buildings.

Wausau’s Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick said the developers will not be able to meet the previously set deadline of Aug. 19. The building’s roof might need a complete overhaul and the Aschbrenners are working on adding solar and water runoff.

The City Council approved the sale to redevelop the site as a public indoor green space despite some opposition to the $40,000 price tag for the property. The public indoor green space will be the first of its kind in the city.

On Wednesday, the Economic Development Committee unanimously extended the one-year deadline to complete construction to Aug. 19, 2024.