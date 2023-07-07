Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Editor,

Wausau City Council will meet Tuesday to approve another delay in groundbreaking on the mall site until Spring of 2024. We just learned that the developer, T.Wall, hasn’t even satisfied the minimum requirement to take possession of the building site — they don’t own the land they agreed to develop last August.

Doug Diny. Contributed photo

This is a project unlike any other in town, it was served up by Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ) as a crown jewel on a silver platter. Dozens of local business and civic leaders bellied up to the council podium in August to vouch for the developers. They successfully convinced a budget weary council to approve the deal on August 27, 2022. Now what?

We’ve seen this movie before with the Frantz Group on the first failed Riverfront project: Delay, change the scope, delay, ask for more money, delay some more. ENOUGH. We deserve a much more robust communications effort from our local professionals.

Let’s be upfront with the citizens of Wausau, if T.Wall is serious about proceeding, he needs to show an earnest effort. Here’s what we should expect:

T.Wall’s payment in full for Block 4 (building site) on or before this LABOR Day.

No more delays in ground breaking past April 15, 2024

No additional city funding, and no more surprises in scope of project.

It’s time to be forward leaning. Our expectations drive the pace, not the middle men.

Doug Diny

Wausau City Council, Dist 4.