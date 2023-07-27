Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.





You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Donald Lundberg, 54, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Meng Lor, 32, of Wausau. July 27, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction Jessica Henderson, 48, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Bail jumping, encouraging a parole or probation violation Danielle Mary Friedrich, 29, of Wausau. July 24, 2023: Possession of child pornography Trent M. Bublitz, 20, of Wausau. July 26, 2023: Theft James M. Begay, 34, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Erika M. Henry, 21, of Weston. July 20, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Jonathan P. King, 45, of Wausau. July 21, 2023: Bail jumping, battery

Kelsey C. Zastrow, 34. July 24, 2023: Forgery, mail theft WANTED: Alvis C. Winters, 37, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued July 26, 2023: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation Martez Marshall, 30, of Wausau. Initial appearance July 24, 2023: Possession of child pornography Chue Vang, 35, of Wausau. July 25, 2023: Theft, bail jumping Todd Lillie, 30, of Merrill. July 21, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Hervey Mesta, 25, of Corpus Christi, Tex. July 25, 2023: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Stephany Luevano, 26, of Wausau. July 26, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Camry Cooper, 30, of Weston. July 24, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, battery

Coden J. Morrell, 20, of Marshfield. July 24, 2023: Bail jumping, theft, possession of a controlled substance Teala Kumbera, 26, of Wausau. July 21, 2023: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Chad Lattimer, 52, of Wausau. July 21, 2023: Attempted arson, interfere with firefighting alarm or firefighters, criminal damage to property Xa Vang, 36, of Wausau. July 27, 2023: Bail jumping John J. Schultz, 53, of Stevens Point. July 13, 2023: Stalking, attempted criminal trespass, bail jumping Larry Albrecht, 66, of Weston. July 27, 2023; Knowingly violate a child abuse order-temporary restraining order, bail jumping Isaiah Pierson, 30, of Wausau. July 27, 2023: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct