Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing
editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system. All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email
editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Donald Lundberg, 54, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Meng Lor, 32, of Wausau. July 27, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
Jessica Henderson, 48, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Bail jumping, encouraging a parole or probation violation
Danielle Mary Friedrich, 29, of Wausau. July 24, 2023: Possession of child pornography
Trent M. Bublitz, 20, of Wausau. July 26, 2023: Theft
James M. Begay, 34, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Erika M. Henry, 21, of Weston. July 20, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Jonathan P. King, 45, of Wausau. July 21, 2023: Bail jumping, battery
Kelsey C. Zastrow, 34. July 24, 2023: Forgery, mail theft
WANTED: Alvis C. Winters, 37, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued July 26, 2023: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation
Martez Marshall, 30, of Wausau. Initial appearance July 24, 2023: Possession of child pornography
Chue Vang, 35, of Wausau. July 25, 2023: Theft, bail jumping
Todd Lillie, 30, of Merrill. July 21, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Hervey Mesta, 25, of Corpus Christi, Tex. July 25, 2023: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Stephany Luevano, 26, of Wausau. July 26, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Camry Cooper, 30, of Weston. July 24, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, battery
Coden J. Morrell, 20, of Marshfield. July 24, 2023: Bail jumping, theft, possession of a controlled substance
Teala Kumbera, 26, of Wausau. July 21, 2023: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
Chad Lattimer, 52, of Wausau. July 21, 2023: Attempted arson, interfere with firefighting alarm or firefighters, criminal damage to property
Xa Vang, 36, of Wausau. July 27, 2023: Bail jumping
John J. Schultz, 53, of Stevens Point. July 13, 2023: Stalking, attempted criminal trespass, bail jumping
Larry Albrecht, 66, of Weston. July 27, 2023; Knowingly violate a child abuse order-temporary restraining order, bail jumping
Isaiah Pierson, 30, of Wausau. July 27, 2023: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
