Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and a second person is injured after a crash early Sunday involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on Hwy. 29 at South Highline Road near Bonduel. Shawano County Sheriff’s officials say a motorcyclist was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the divided highway when he crashed into an oncoming car.

The motorcycle driver, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene. The 51-year-old driver in the car was also injured. The severity of those injuries is unclear as of Sunday morning.

Traffic was detoured in both eastbound and westbound lanes for more than four hours following the crash. The highway reopened at about 6:40 a.m., following crash reconstruction at the scene.

No names have been released. The crash is under investigation.