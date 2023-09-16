Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON & SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Everest Metro Police Department reported a series of incidents across the Village of Weston and the City of Schofield from September 8 to 14, 2023.

Read the summary below

On September 8, officers responded to a medical emergency in the 3600 block of Cross Pointe Boulevard, Weston. The individual unfortunately passed away, and a non-suspicious death investigation was completed.

A traffic crash involving a semi-truck and a parked car occurred on State Highway 29, Weston, on September 8. No injuries were reported.

A bicycle was found on Quentin Street, Weston, on September 8.

A chainsaw theft was reported from a business on Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 8.

Possible physical abuse to a child was reported on Brehm Street, Weston, on September 8.

On September 9, a driver was arrested for a third-offense DUI on Grand Avenue, Schofield.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 10.

Fraud was reported on September 10, but the case is inactive due to a lack of leads.

Retail theft was reported on Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 10.

A minor traffic crash occurred near Camp Phillips Road and Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 11.

Another crash resulting in injuries took place on Schofield Avenue, Weston, on September 11.

On September 12, a two-vehicle crash was reported in a parking lot near Alderson Street, Weston.

Another DUI arrest, the third offense for the driver, occurred after a collision with a fire hydrant on Camp Phillips Road at Sternberg Avenue, Weston, on September 12.

A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Schofield Avenue and Metro Drive, Schofield, on September 12.

A juvenile was reported as a runaway from an address on Walleye Drive, Weston, on September 12.

The Everest Metro Police Department continues its efforts to ensure the safety and security of its residents and encourages the public to report any suspicious activities.

EMPD Police Log

