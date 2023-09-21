Mother Nature isn’t quite ready to give up on summer, and neither are we. This week’s featured cocktail is a nod to the end of the season, one last blast before the cooler air of fall settles in for good. The Tequila Sunset is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Tequila Sunset

1/2 oz. Grenadine

1 oz. Amaretto

1 oz. Peach Schnapps

3 oz. Tequila

6 oz. Pineapple Juice

Cherries and lime slice, for garnish

To create this drink, fill a tall glass with. ice. Mix the liquids in a shaker, the pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with cherries and lime, and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.