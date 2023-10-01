Damakant Jayshi

In a report released last week, the American Library Association reported that in the first eight months alone in 2023, there have been 695 attempts to ban or censor library materials across the United States. These attempts challenged 1,915 unique titles from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31.

According to the ALA report, that is an increase by 20% compared to the same period in 2022. Most of the books challenged have been written by or are about people of color or a member of LGBTQ+ community.

“These attacks on our freedom to read should trouble every person who values liberty and our constitutional rights,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “To allow a group of people or any individual, no matter how powerful or loud, to become the decision-maker about what books we can read or whether libraries exist, is to place all of our rights and liberties in jeopardy.”

Those who attempt to ban or restrict access to books often cite “sexually explicit” or “age inappropriate” content as their chief concern. Attempts to ban or challenge books are not new, but they have now become part of a broader culture war pervading the United States.

Parental responsibility

In Marathon County, critics to book challenges repeatedly insist that parents should shoulder the responsibility for their own children instead of trying to impose their choice on others.

Citing concerns over what they see as “pornographic” content, some residents and county board supervisors have challenged some books and have placed pressure on the Library Board of Trustees to adopt a ratings system. Some have tried to have some books banned or force the library to restrict access to materials.

While none of these attempts have been successful so far, experts say they could place the county in legal jeopardy. A report by an attorney released to the Marathon County Library Board said several supervisors violated the First Amendment by threatening to cut library funding after trustees refused to bow to pressure to remove books.

Of the titles targeted for ban or restrictive access, about 90% were attempts to censor multiple books, with 40% of cases involving 100 or more books; 38% targeted 10-99 books and 12% tried to censor between two and nine books. In Wisconsin, according to ALA, there have been 14 attempts targeting 49 titles in 2023.

However, these numbers are unlikely to capture the extent of the censorship libraries are seeing nationwide. The ALA compiles data on these attempts through complaints filed with the OIF by library professionals in the field and through news reports. The actual number of book bans or attempted bans could be higher because not all challenges are reported to the OIF/ALA or covered by the news media.

The ALA cites several examples of censorship that are being reported in increasing numbers throughout the country.

Some people form local pressure groups and ask county supervisors to cut funding from the library if trustees or library board members do not meet their demands. In Front Royal, Virginia, a group called “Clean Up Samuels” organized two book-banning BBQ events to have books removed from the Samuels Public Library. The group asked their county board to eliminate funding for the library as a result. The board obliged and voted to withhold the library budget by 75% until the library took action “to protect our children from sexually explicit material and ensure parents have control over their children’s reading choices.”

If this sounds familiar, it is. During the 2023 budget finalization process in Marathon County last year, cuts to the library’s budget over books dominated the discussion on how the county should allocate its finances. The Marathon County Public Library’s budget was reduced – though not as drastically as some supervisors had proposed. However, the Board of Supervisors appeared to retaliate against the board trustee president and a supervisor on the library’s board by refusing to renew their appointments. Both had expressed interest in the renewal.

In Marathon County, discussions about the 2024 budget, to be finalized in November, are underway.

Public schools targeted, too

Censorship and book challenges are not limited to libraries, as pressure groups have targeted schools too.

PEN America reported that “freedom to read is under assault in the United States – particularly in public schools – curtailing students’ freedom to explore words, ideas, and books.”

The advocacy organization, which defends free speech and supports authors facing censorship risks, noted that from July 1, 2022 to June 31, 2023, such efforts “removed student access to 1,557 books, the works of over 1,480 authors, illustrators, and translators.” Most of the targeted authors were female, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+ members. Typically, calls for school book bans come from a vocal minority that coordinate campaigns to have books removed that they see as unsutiable.

PEN America says that while some might view such book ban attempts as a response from reactive parents, attempts to ban or challenge books are not spontaneous.

Wausau area schools have also faced pressure but so far, it is yet to reach the level seen in other school districts in Wisconsin. In the Wausau School District last year, the school board voted to replace books with “sensitive topics” in Grade 4 after a “vetting process” recommended their replacement with alternative books. One board member expressed concern over the books for their race and relationship content.

Some residents in the district recently raised concerns about the activities of the group called Moms for Liberty, which has been actively campaigning to challenge books across the country. In emails to Wausau Pilot & Review, some residents said they suspected Moms for Liberty as being the group behind last year’s replacements. Representatives from the group did not respond to questions sent to its Marathon County or national office media account.

Wausau School Board President James Bouche, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, denied any Moms for Liberty involvement. “I don’t remember anyone contacting me about books in the elementary level or any level,” he wrote.

The district’s Communications Coordinator Diana White said neither the group nor any other organizations has reached out to the Wausau School District, nor has any other organization or group.

Similarly, D.C. Everest Superintendent Casey Nye told Wausau Pilot & Review that the administration has not been approached by any group challenging books in the library or in the classroom. While Nye said the administration has not received any formal complaints from parents, he noted “I am pretty sure some parents have had conversation with teachers of their children” over certain books.

Like this: Like Loading...