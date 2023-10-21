Wausau Pilot & Review

The following establishments in Marathon County underwent routine inspections in September. Restaurant inspections are courtesy of the Marathon County Health Department. Here’s a rundown for this month:

Balz Inn at 118755 County Road L, Athens, 54411, inspected on September 26. One violation:

A Chlorine test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

Blissful Bites & Brunch at 1490 County Road XX, Rothschild, 54474, inspected on September 5. Eight violations:

Breakfast links under the heat lamps were hot held at 95.3°F. (Corrected during inspection.)

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring food temperatures during hot holding

Squeeze bottles of blended strawberry in the Frigidaire barista cooler were not date marked.

Crepe batter in the Walk-in Cooler – by back door, was not date marked

Keep food containers covered when not in use. Salad containers were observed uncovered in the walk-in cooler by the back receiving door.

Place handwashing signs at all kitchen and server handwashing sinks.

Repair floor in the walk-in cooler by the back receiving door.

One of three mops was not hung to dry between use.

Crafties at 4103 Schofield Av, Weston, 54476, inspected on September 14. No violations found.

Cyprus Grill at 801 Western Av, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on September 26. Four violations:

No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in foods.

Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint.

Remove all unnecessary equipment and items from the walk in cooler.

Store all items off floor by 6 inches in the walkin freezer.

El Zebas at 316 Sherman St, Wausau, 54401, inspected on September 14. Seven violations:

The rice from 9/13/2023 in the prep cooler was not properly cooled. Rice was currently at 51 degrees. Rice was pulled from cooler and discarded. (Corrected during inspection.)

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the proper methods for rapidly cooling food. Train staff in proper cooling procedures

Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint.

Spices in the store room are in a container that is not labled. Provide comom name of the ingredients.

Do not cool rice in a sealed ziploc bag. Rice should be placed into a metal pan and placed in walk in cooler then covered when it reaches proper temperature of 40 degrees

Single-use or single-service articles are being stored on the floor. Store 6 inches off the floor.

The area over by the walk in cooler needs to be cleaned and organized.

Gad Bar at 109757 County Road C, Medford, 54451, inspected on September 26. Three repeat violations:

No sanitizer present to sanitize glassware.

A test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

The floors that were redone in the past couple of years are failing with cracks present. An attempt to seal these cracks has resolved many of them.

Hammer Down Bar at 216050 County Rd B, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on September 26. Three violations:

Items like fish sandwich and grilled chicken sandwich would not be served undercooked. Remove the asterisk from those items on the next menu.

Handwashing sink needs to be available for handwashing do not place containers in the sink. (Corrected during inspection)

Handwashing sink was replaced with the wrong handle, provide a wing paddle for the hot water side of the sink.

Just 4 One at 213720 State Highway 97, Stratford, 54484, inspected on both September 27 and September 19. Three violations:

There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment.

Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint (repeat).

The light bulb in the vent hood needs to be changed, burnt out (repeat).

Kimbob’s Cafe LLC at 100 N 72nd Ave, Wausau, 54401, inspected on September 19. One violation:

Install more magnetic knife holders.

Labor Temple Association at 318 S 3rd St, Wausau, 54401, inspected on September 22. Three violations:

Cutting part of can opener is not cleaned after use.

Potato salad in walk-in cooler was not date marked.

2 door-kitchen cooler was not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed thermometer.

Marathon Feed Inc at 137040 Feed Ln S, Marathon, 54448, inspected on September 19. Four violations:

Tartar sauce, removed from its original container and placed an a secondary food containers had exceeded its date mark. The tartar sauce was dated 9/1. The inspection was conducted on 9/19. (Corrected during inspection.)

Spray bottles containing chlorine based sanitizer were observed at a 10 PPM. This concentration is below the required minimum specification in the food code.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge of proper temperatures regarding cooling.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment.

Mosinee Cafe at 313 Main St, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on September 26. Four violations:

When items are pulled from the freezer, must put a new date on the items not to surpass the 7 days in total.

The menu must identify the items they may be served undercdooked such as hamburger, eggs, steak. Place an asterisk by that item.

Provide a thermometer that is easily readable. Current metal stem thermometer glass it cloudy. Recommend a digital thermometer.

Do not store knives between prep table and cooler.

Pho 76 of Wausau LLC at 1811 Rosecrans St, Wausau, 54403, inspected on September 7. Four violations:

Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint.

When cooling beef, recommend placing beef on a sheet pan not in a plastic container. This will help in the cooling process.

An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation. Provided information to purchase test strips.

Clean bottom of the freezer

Pit Stop Bar & Grill at 1024 Western Ave, Mosinee, 54455, inspected on September 26. Three violations:

No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in foods.

Provide additional shelving to be able to store all food off floor by 6 inches in the walk in cooler.

An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.

PK Slammers at 215523 N Shore Dr, Hatley, 54440, inspected on September 12. Two violations:

No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in foods.

There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment. (repeat)

Stoney Acres at 245728 Baldwin Creek Rd, Athens, 54411, inspected on September 1. One violation:

Post the current food protection manager’s certificate in the food establishment.

Subway of Weston 2 at 4005 A Westview Blvd, Weston, 54476, underwent multiple inspections on September 12 and September 26. Six repeat violations:

Employee observed not washing hands after removing soiled single use gloves and before applying new single use gloves.

The wall mounted sanitizer dispenser is not dispensing sanitizer according to EPA registered label use instructions and was observed over 400 PPM.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge of proper sanitization methods for utensils and food contact surfaces as it pertains to the deli meat slicer.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the handwashing activities of employees. This violation is regarding the observation of food employees not washing their hands after removing soiled single use gloves and prior to applying clean single use gloves.

The drain plugs in the 4-compartment sink do not seal; Therefore water used for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing drain from the sink basins as employees are trying to warewash.

Water is leaking from the soda fountain in the dining room. Water is pooling inside the cabinet and on the dining room floor.

Wiggly Field at 2005 Schofield, Schofield, 54476, inspected on September 18. One violation:

Salmon to have the packages cut open during the thawing process.

WOW at 1300 N River Dr, Wausau, 54403, inspected on September 15. One violation:

Sauces were past the 7 day hold time. Sauces were removed from cooler. (Corrected during inspection)