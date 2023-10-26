Get into the Halloween spirit with this week’s featured cocktail! The Drunken Ghost is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Drunken Ghost

2 oz. Malibu

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

2 oz. Coconut cream

2 oz. 7-Up or Sprite

Ghost Peeps, for garnish

To create this drink, measure and pour the liquids into a large wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with a Ghost Peep, if you desire, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.