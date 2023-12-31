Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say one person is dead and a second person was injured in a crash Saturday on I-39 in Portage County, near Plover.

The crash was reported at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 30 on the interstate at Birch Drive.

Investigators say the victim, a 25-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord northbound on I-39 when she lost control, entered the median and ultimately drove into the southbound lanes of the highway. There, she crashed into an oncoming 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan with two people inside.

The Honda drive was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Hospital in Stevens Point, where she was pronounced dead. A 68-year-old passenger in the van was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the van, a 73-year-old man, was not injured.

Both occupants of the van are from Friendship, Wis.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol release, all passengers were wearing seat belts and alcohol use is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

A portion of I-39’s southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while the crash scene was cleared. No names have been released.