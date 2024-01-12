Damakant Jayshi

Local election officials in Marathon County have finalized the ballot order of candidates for the spring election 2024 and the placement for primaries where required.

The ballot order has been determined after lots were drawn for seats that have at least two candidates in the race.

Primaries will be required for the mayoral race and one district each for the Wausau City Council and the Marathon County Board of Supervisors. No primaries will be needed for three area school board races.

Christopher Wood, incumbent Katie Rosenberg and the city’s Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny are vying to be Wausau’s next mayor.

Requiring a primary, former Wausau alder Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys are vying to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council. Likewise, incumbent county supervisor Joel Straub, former supervisor and current Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick and Kronenwetter Village Board Trustee Alexander Vedvik are in the race to represent Dist. 15 on the county board.

Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 20 and the election is on Tuesday, April 2.

The revised lists do not include the names of candidates who have either withdrawn or who lost ballot access after challenges were filed.

Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)

Dist. 1

  • Carol Lukens 
  • Catherine Kronenwetter

Dist. 2

  • Michael Martens

Dist. 3

  • Terry Kilian

Dist. 4 (Primary)  

  • Tom Neal
  • Debra Weiss
  • Vylius Leskys

Dist. 5

  • Orlando Alfonso
  • Gary Gisselman

Dist. 6

  • Bronson Lobato
  • Becky McElhaney

Dist. 7

  • Lisa Rasmussen

Dist. 8

  • Joshua Dirks
  • Sarah Watson

Dist. 9

  • Victoria Tierney
  • Dawn Herbst

Dist. 10

  • Lou Larson

Dist. 11

  • Chad Henke

Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)

  • Christopher Wood
  • Katie Rosenberg
  • Doug Diny

Marathon County Board of Supervisors (38 seats, 2-year term)

Dist. 1

  • John Kroll
  • Ken Tokarz

Dist. 2

  • Ann Lemmer

Dist. 3

  • Kody Hart

Dist. 4

  • John Robinson

Dist. 5

  • Orlando Alfonso
  • Gary Gisselman

Dist. 6

  • Stacey Morache
  • Jeff Johnson

Dist. 7

  • Alex Eichten
  • Deb Hoppa

Dist. 8

  • Kim Ungerer

Dist. 9

  • Chantelle Foote

Dist. 10

  • Donna Krause
  • Randy Radke

Dist. 11

  • Randy DeBroux
  • Bruce Trueblood

Dist. 12

  • Matt Bootz

Dist. 13

  • Mike Ritter

Dist. 14

  • Rick Seefeldt
  • Ken Charneski

Dist. 15 (Primary)

  • Joel Straub
  • Randy Fifrick
  • Alexander Vedvik

Dist. 16

  • Tony Sherfinski
  • Bill Conway

Dist. 17

  • Jennifer Aarrestad

Dist. 18

  • Jay Schoenborn

Dist. 19

  • Yee Leng Xiong

Dist. 20

  • Gayle Marshall

Dist. 21

  • Thomas Rosenberg

Dist. 22

  • Jasper Hartinger

Dist. 23:

  • Chris Voll
  • David Baker 

Dist. 24

  • Brent Jacobson

Dist. 25

  • Timothy Sondelski

Dist. 26

  • Jean Maszk

Dist. 27

  • Thomas Seubert

Dist. 28

  • Wayne Hagen

Dist. 29

  • Chris Dickinson

Dist. 30

  • Jordan Reynolds

Dist. 31

  • Allen Drabek

Dist. 32

  • Cindy Beaty
  • Kurt Gibbs

Dist. 33

  • Ron Covelli

Dist. 34

  • Jason Wilhelm

Dist. 35

  • Jacob Langenhahn

Dist. 36

  • Scott Poole
  • Frederick Schaefer

Dist. 37

  • Allen Opall

Dist. 38

  • Brandon Jensen
  • Jonathan Fisher

Wausau School Board (3 seats, all at-large)

  • Sarah Marie Brock
  • Jane Rusch
  • Karen Vandenberg
  • Cody Nikolai
  • Patrick McKee
  • Frederick J. Tealey

D.C. Everest School Board (2 seats)

  • Larry Schaefer
  • Steven Cronin
  • Katie Felch

Mosinee School Board

At Large (vote for 1)

  • Sara Thomer
  • Paul Nievinski

Area #1, City of Mosinee

  • Diane Gorman

Area #4, Town of Knowlton

  • Jessica Maple