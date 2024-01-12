Damakant Jayshi

Local election officials in Marathon County have finalized the ballot order of candidates for the spring election 2024 and the placement for primaries where required.

The ballot order has been determined after lots were drawn for seats that have at least two candidates in the race.

Primaries will be required for the mayoral race and one district each for the Wausau City Council and the Marathon County Board of Supervisors. No primaries will be needed for three area school board races.

Christopher Wood, incumbent Katie Rosenberg and the city’s Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny are vying to be Wausau’s next mayor.

Requiring a primary, former Wausau alder Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys are vying to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council. Likewise, incumbent county supervisor Joel Straub, former supervisor and current Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick and Kronenwetter Village Board Trustee Alexander Vedvik are in the race to represent Dist. 15 on the county board.

Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 20 and the election is on Tuesday, April 2.

The revised lists do not include the names of candidates who have either withdrawn or who lost ballot access after challenges were filed.

Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)

Dist. 1

Carol Lukens

Catherine Kronenwetter

Dist. 2

Michael Martens

Dist. 3

Terry Kilian

Dist. 4 (Primary)

Tom Neal

Debra Weiss

Vylius Leskys

Dist. 5

Orlando Alfonso

Gary Gisselman

Dist. 6

Bronson Lobato

Becky McElhaney

Dist. 7

Lisa Rasmussen

Dist. 8

Joshua Dirks

Sarah Watson

Dist. 9

Victoria Tierney

Dawn Herbst

Dist. 10

Lou Larson

Dist. 11

Chad Henke

Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)

Christopher Wood

Katie Rosenberg

Doug Diny

Marathon County Board of Supervisors (38 seats, 2-year term)

Dist. 1

John Kroll

Ken Tokarz

Dist. 2

Ann Lemmer

Dist. 3

Kody Hart

Dist. 4

John Robinson

Dist. 5

Orlando Alfonso

Gary Gisselman

Dist. 6

Stacey Morache

Jeff Johnson

Dist. 7

Alex Eichten

Deb Hoppa

Dist. 8

Kim Ungerer

Dist. 9

Chantelle Foote

Dist. 10

Donna Krause

Randy Radke

Dist. 11

Randy DeBroux

Bruce Trueblood

Dist. 12

Matt Bootz

Dist. 13

Mike Ritter

Dist. 14

Rick Seefeldt

Ken Charneski

Dist. 15 (Primary)

Joel Straub

Randy Fifrick

Alexander Vedvik

Dist. 16

Tony Sherfinski

Bill Conway

Dist. 17

Jennifer Aarrestad

Dist. 18

Jay Schoenborn

Dist. 19

Yee Leng Xiong

Dist. 20

Gayle Marshall

Dist. 21

Thomas Rosenberg

Dist. 22

Jasper Hartinger

Dist. 23:

Chris Voll

David Baker

Dist. 24

Brent Jacobson

Dist. 25

Timothy Sondelski

Dist. 26

Jean Maszk

Dist. 27

Thomas Seubert

Dist. 28

Wayne Hagen

Dist. 29

Chris Dickinson

Dist. 30

Jordan Reynolds

Dist. 31

Allen Drabek

Dist. 32

Cindy Beaty

Kurt Gibbs

Dist. 33

Ron Covelli

Dist. 34

Jason Wilhelm

Dist. 35

Jacob Langenhahn

Dist. 36

Scott Poole

Frederick Schaefer

Dist. 37

Allen Opall

Dist. 38

Brandon Jensen

Jonathan Fisher

Wausau School Board (3 seats, all at-large)

Sarah Marie Brock

Jane Rusch

Karen Vandenberg

Cody Nikolai

Patrick McKee

Frederick J. Tealey

D.C. Everest School Board (2 seats)

Larry Schaefer

Steven Cronin

Katie Felch

Mosinee School Board

At Large (vote for 1)

Sara Thomer

Paul Nievinski

Area #1, City of Mosinee

Diane Gorman

Area #4, Town of Knowlton

Jessica Maple

