Damakant Jayshi
Local election officials in Marathon County have finalized the ballot order of candidates for the spring election 2024 and the placement for primaries where required.
The ballot order has been determined after lots were drawn for seats that have at least two candidates in the race.
Primaries will be required for the mayoral race and one district each for the Wausau City Council and the Marathon County Board of Supervisors. No primaries will be needed for three area school board races.
Christopher Wood, incumbent Katie Rosenberg and the city’s Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny are vying to be Wausau’s next mayor.
Requiring a primary, former Wausau alder Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys are vying to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council. Likewise, incumbent county supervisor Joel Straub, former supervisor and current Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick and Kronenwetter Village Board Trustee Alexander Vedvik are in the race to represent Dist. 15 on the county board.
Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 20 and the election is on Tuesday, April 2.
The revised lists do not include the names of candidates who have either withdrawn or who lost ballot access after challenges were filed.
Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)
Dist. 1
- Carol Lukens
- Catherine Kronenwetter
Dist. 2
- Michael Martens
Dist. 3
- Terry Kilian
Dist. 4 (Primary)
- Tom Neal
- Debra Weiss
- Vylius Leskys
Dist. 5
- Orlando Alfonso
- Gary Gisselman
Dist. 6
- Bronson Lobato
- Becky McElhaney
Dist. 7
- Lisa Rasmussen
Dist. 8
- Joshua Dirks
- Sarah Watson
Dist. 9
- Victoria Tierney
- Dawn Herbst
Dist. 10
- Lou Larson
Dist. 11
- Chad Henke
Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)
- Christopher Wood
- Katie Rosenberg
- Doug Diny
Marathon County Board of Supervisors (38 seats, 2-year term)
Dist. 1
- John Kroll
- Ken Tokarz
Dist. 2
- Ann Lemmer
Dist. 3
- Kody Hart
Dist. 4
- John Robinson
Dist. 5
- Orlando Alfonso
- Gary Gisselman
Dist. 6
- Stacey Morache
- Jeff Johnson
Dist. 7
- Alex Eichten
- Deb Hoppa
Dist. 8
- Kim Ungerer
Dist. 9
- Chantelle Foote
Dist. 10
- Donna Krause
- Randy Radke
Dist. 11
- Randy DeBroux
- Bruce Trueblood
Dist. 12
- Matt Bootz
Dist. 13
- Mike Ritter
Dist. 14
- Rick Seefeldt
- Ken Charneski
Dist. 15 (Primary)
- Joel Straub
- Randy Fifrick
- Alexander Vedvik
Dist. 16
- Tony Sherfinski
- Bill Conway
Dist. 17
- Jennifer Aarrestad
Dist. 18
- Jay Schoenborn
Dist. 19
- Yee Leng Xiong
Dist. 20
- Gayle Marshall
Dist. 21
- Thomas Rosenberg
Dist. 22
- Jasper Hartinger
Dist. 23:
- Chris Voll
- David Baker
Dist. 24
- Brent Jacobson
Dist. 25
- Timothy Sondelski
Dist. 26
- Jean Maszk
Dist. 27
- Thomas Seubert
Dist. 28
- Wayne Hagen
Dist. 29
- Chris Dickinson
Dist. 30
- Jordan Reynolds
Dist. 31
- Allen Drabek
Dist. 32
- Cindy Beaty
- Kurt Gibbs
Dist. 33
- Ron Covelli
Dist. 34
- Jason Wilhelm
Dist. 35
- Jacob Langenhahn
Dist. 36
- Scott Poole
- Frederick Schaefer
Dist. 37
- Allen Opall
Dist. 38
- Brandon Jensen
- Jonathan Fisher
Wausau School Board (3 seats, all at-large)
- Sarah Marie Brock
- Jane Rusch
- Karen Vandenberg
- Cody Nikolai
- Patrick McKee
- Frederick J. Tealey
D.C. Everest School Board (2 seats)
- Larry Schaefer
- Steven Cronin
- Katie Felch
Mosinee School Board
At Large (vote for 1)
- Sara Thomer
- Paul Nievinski
Area #1, City of Mosinee
- Diane Gorman
Area #4, Town of Knowlton
- Jessica Maple