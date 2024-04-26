By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 57-year-old Park Falls woman shot to death earlier this month had a restraining order against her accused killer, but a judge in the case did not issue a firearms restriction, court records show.

That means 50-year-old Christopher Dyer, who is jailed on a $1 million cash bond, could have legally owned the gun that was used in the homicide. A firearm was found at the scene, officials said.

Family members and friends have identified Denise Schwarz, of Park Falls, as the victim in the April 13 shooting, though the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation has not publicly named her.

An initial petition by Schwarz for a restraining order against Dyer was rejected in June. But court records show Price County Circuit Judge Kevin Klein in July 2023 ultimately ordered a harassment injunction against Dyer, to remain in effect for four years. Unclear is whether a firearm restriction was requested in this case.

At a separate hearing in June, Dyer was also ordered to repay Schwarz roughly $5,000 in “personal loans made to the defendant along with car repair loans.”

The case remains under investigation and formal charges have not yet been filed against Dyer, who was arrested the same day Schwarz was found dead.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Park Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Price County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips Police Department, Minocqua Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Woodruff Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.