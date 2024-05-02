By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Milwaukee man is behind bars after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him sexually assaulting an unconscious Schofield woman.

Devon Deshawn Hall, 25, faces charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent, distributing an intimate representation without consent and third-degree sexual assault. the charges were filed April 26 in Marathon County Circuit Court, though the video was allegedly shot in March.

Hall also faces a felony bail jumping charge in the case related to two prior cases in Marathon County that have not yet concluded. Hall was charged in November with taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, battery and disorderly conduct and was released on bond, with a condition he commit no new crimes.

An investigation launched April 24 by the Everest Metro Police Department after a woman reported the alleged assault. Police say the woman was drinking coffee when Hall visited her home, left her mug on the counter, returned to drink the coffee, and has no memory of what happened next until she awoke one day later in bed, completely naked.

Then on April 17, the woman received a recording on her cell phone from Hall’s girlfriend that showed the alleged assault, which she has no memory of, court records state.

Hall, in a police interview, confirmed he was the man and the alleged victim was the woman in the video.

Court records show Hall was charged two days prior to the most recent arrest with possessing narcotics with intent to deliver, felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and possessing THC. There is no indication that the alleged crimes are connected to one another.

In the latest case, Reserve Judge Greg Grau on April 25 set a $3,500 cash bond for Hall, who remains behind bars as of Thursday. During a preliminary hearing May 1, an officer testified to her findings before Hall was bound over for arraignment and trial.

A pretrial conference is set for May 7.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.