Monthly, Wausau Pilot publishes the results of health inspections at local bars and restaurants. When interpreting these results, it is important to note that there is a wide range of severity in health regulations. Many, if not most, violations are minor, ranging from cracked floor tiles to boxes improperly stored in a kitchen area. These types of violations are noted, but they clearly do not pose an immediate health risk to consumers. Others are core violations that are more consequential. Repeated violations are also noted. Though all violations are listed on the Marathon County Health Department’s reports, readers are urged to consider violations on a case-by-case basis.
- Arby’s
- Address: 927 Grand Av, Schofield, WI 54476
- Inspection Date: 4/12/2024. Six violations:
- Interior food-contact surface of ice machine has two cracks of approximately 2.5″ on opposing sides near opening, creating an interior surface that is uncleanable and not able to be monitored for sanitary state.
- Surfaces of cleaned food-contact utensils and equipment found to harbor dried food debris and residue, such as metal hotel pans of various sizes, scoops, spatulas, scissors, sauce/condiment bottle caps, and shaker tops. Ice scoop stored in wall-mounted holster observed to contain standing water at bottom with yellow grime formation and loose debris.
- Thawing roast beef logs stored under exposed cleaning brushes on wire rack. Rack directly under brushes contains build-up of grime and a slight amount of mold formation.
- Walk-in freezer contains significant ice accumulations on ceiling and cooling unit that thaws and drips onto stored product below, as evidenced by areas of water damage and discoloration on packaging, creating a cross-contamination hazard. Ice found on floor as well.
- During inspection an employee accidentally dropped a pen onto the floor and placed it back onto its clipboard on the wall without washing and sanitizing, creating a cross-contamination hazard. The pen and clipboard are used directly in the food prep area and is used for periodic food safety and quality checks.
- Bins used to store clean utensils and equipment contain significant food debris and residue that is sticky and oily to the touch.
- Aspirus Coffee Shop
- Address: 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. No violations found.
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
- Address: 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. Three violations:
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge regarding reheating foods intended for hot holding.
- Employee noted wearing bracelets on arm while working with food.
- The facility address is missing from labeling information on foods offered for retail sale. This includes ‘Smart Meals’ and packages in the cafeteria/cafe.
- Athens Cafe
- Address: 220 Alfred, Athens, WI 54411
- Inspection Date: 4/2/2024. Two violations:
- Tartar sauce and cottontail sauce (shrimp sauce) was observed in pans in the walk-in cooler without a date mark.
- The kitchen steam table is not sufficient in capacity to reheat foods to 165F prior to hot holding.
- BB Jacks
- Address: 900 Golf Club Rd, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/9/2024. Six violations:
- Employee observed transferring garlic bread from oven to plate with bare hands.
- A variety of non-shelf stable foods stored in coolers were found to have dates past the 7-day shelf life, including cut pineapple (3/16), avocado ranch dressing (1/27), chimi churi sauce (3/08), feta cubes (3/07), beef gravy (3/26), and mashed potato (3/26). Additionally, portioned cups of red sauce and sour cream prepared several days prior were found not to be date marked.
- Various food-contact surfaces were observed to be soiled, including: soup cups stored lip-down in metal pan covered in food residue, wall-mount potato slicer contained build-up of residue, and dining plates and bowls stored face-up had food debris from food prep area on counter above. Clean utensils and equipment such as whisks, spatulas, squeeze bottle tops, measuring cups, scoops, and pan lids were exposed to food debris and residue in their respective storage containers. Ice bin scoop observed to have build-up of film on scoop edge.
- Significant number of direct food-contact containers found not to be NSF/ANSI certified, including blue plastic buckets and retail food containers.
- Various non-food contact surfaces found to be soiled, including: storage bins holding cleaned food-contact utensils and equipment contain significant food debris and residue, top of ice machine where ice scoop is stored between uses found to be dusty and mixing with water accumulations, seal of chest freezer in basement harbors significant mold/mildew, wire shelves of product storage racks in walk-in cooler have significant food debris and residue. Cooling unit of walk-in cooler, drain pipe, and adjacent wall and ceiling harbor sigificant accumulations of mold/mildew.
- Light intensity in walk-in cooler is insufficient for effectively reading product labels and recognizing insanitary conditions as evidenced by previously unnoticed mold and mildew formation in various areas of the cooler.
- Bunkers
- Address: 1001 Golf Club Rd, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/4/2024. Two violations:
- The wooden Wisconsin style cutting board can no longer be used for a cutting board, it is delaminating.
- No test kit is available for monitoring sanitizer concentration for the dishwashers.
- Chop-Stix Bourbon BBQ & Sushi
- Address: 2111 Stewart Av, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. Ten violations:
- Three violative hand hygiene incidents occurred while observing kitchen employees: 1) Employee operating register and taking payments from customers repeatedly handled interior food-contact surfaces of customer styrofoam clamshell containers without washing hands prior, 2) cookline employee observed picking a dropped spoon off the floor, handling a customer’s food container, and returning to food preparation activities without washing hands, and 3) employee observed touching inside of customer clamshell container barehanded while placing rice inside without having washed hands prior.
- It was observed that metal bowls of raw, thawing shrimp were placed directly on top of a stack of 50-lb paper bags of corn starch, with significant areas of drippage/wetness from the shrimp bowls onto the top bag such that it was absorbed into the product container. One 50-lb bag of corn starch was discarded in the presence of the inspector.
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): A number of medicine and dietary supplement items were found stored on top of boxes of single-use plastic straws, including sudafed, acetaminophen, eye drops, and ceylon cinnamon.
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): Raw shrimp observed being thawed in metal bowls with ice in open kitchen, the temperature of which was >50 F.
- Date marking was observed to be missing from a variety of nonshelf-stable food items including shrimp tempura, cut carrot, fried shrimp, spicy tuna, greens, and portioned wasabi.
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION):A number of food-contact surfaces of utensils, wares, and equipment were found in insanitary condition, including: large plastic bins for shredded cabbage contain food debris and residue due to insufficient cleaning frequency, utensils and equipment such as ladles, scoops, lids, squeeze bottles, and like items contain dried food debris and were found stored in a bin unclean with food debris and residue. Metal and plastic hotel pans contain dried food debris due to insufficient ware washing process.
- Approximately ten working containers of sauces and condiments in the food preparation area and walk-in cooler were found not to be labeled with the common names of their content.
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): Cases of whole cabbage (3) were observed to be stored on kitchen floor.
- A number of nonfood-contact surfaces were found insanitary: plastic lid of large bulk sugar container contains sticky residue and food debris, wire rack for cleaned wares and equipment above warewashing sink harbors build-up of residue, north wall of kitchen and electrical outlet has hardened oil residue from proximity of countertop deep fryer unit, plastic bin used to hold clean utensils and food-contact equipment has sticky residue and harbors buld-up of food debris from inadequate cleaning frequency, seam along the top of the warewashing sink harbors mildew.
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): Numerous plastic and metal pans were found to be stacked in an interlocking manner post-washing without first being fully air-dried.
- Cop Shoppe Pub
- Address: 701 Washington St, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/9/2024. No violations found.
- Coral Reef
- Address: 1025 East Grand, Rothschild, WI 54474
- Inspection Date: 4/5/2024. No violations found.
- Country Inn & Suites
- Address: 1520 Metro Dr, Schofield, WI 54476
- Inspection Date: 4/4/2024. One violation:
- Plastic cups for juice and syrup not stored in original container or not properly protected. Cups sit directly on counter and juice cups are on counter next to handwash sink.
- Days Inn
- Address: 225520 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/23/2024. Three violations:
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): Plastic Tupperware is being used to reheat sausage gravy which is not designed for microwave usage and has become damaged.
- Knives on the magnetic knife rack in kitchen were visibly soiled.
- Kitchen current handwash sink is a portable sink and not hard plumbed.
- Fairfield Inn & Suites
- Address: 7100 Stone Ridge Dr, Weston, WI 54476
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. No violations found.
- Fazoli’s #1753
- Address: 3812 Rib Mountain Rd, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/3/2024. Seven violations:
- The dishwasher is not dispensing chemical sanitizer at the correct concentration. The chlorine chemical concentration was observed at 10ppm.
- Spray bottles containing cleaners and sanitizers were observed hung by the handle on shelving over clean aprons and food tissue paper.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge regarding the storage of toxic or poisonous materials in the food establishment. This is regarding the storage of spray bottles over aprons and food tissue paper.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. This is regarding the dishwasher not sanitizing dishware at the correct concentration.
- Various squeeze bottles, containing sauces and dressings, were observed unlabeled.
- Inside and outside of cooling equipment needs to be cleaned.
- Air gaps on the soda fountain ice bins are not conforming to plumbing requirements.
- Hissho Sushi @ Festival Foods
- Address: 110 S 17th Av, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/9/2024. One violation:
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): When displaying sushi in the retail case, all raw product must be on the lowest shelf. Re-oraganize case.
- Hmong Eggroll
- Address: 932 S 3rd Av, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/4/2024. Five violations:
- All ready to eat foods held in cooler need to be date marked and used within 7 days. (eggs, chicken wings, sausage, etc)
- Egg rolls in coolers and freezers need to be protected by covering or wrapping.
- Label containers as to ingredients (sugar, sesame seeds, etc).
- The area where the papaya salads are made need a thorough cleaning.
- The ceiling area in the back store room needs to be repaired.
- Ivan Borntreger
- Address: 122450 Big Rapids Rd, Stratford, WI 54484
- Inspection Date: 4/23/2024. One violation:
- Food is obtained from an unapproved source, smelt must be from a licensed distributor.
- Knights Bar
- Address: 216160 State Highway 49, Eland, WI 54427
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. Three violations:
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): Homemade asparagus spears, saur kraut and relish present in the walk-in refrigerator.
- An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.
- Windows in bathrooms have been replaced and the trim has not be finished and sealed. Window is partially painted in women’s bathroom.
- Landmark Bar
- Address: 117 Alfred St, Athens, WI 54411
- Inspection Date: 4/30/2024. Seven violations:
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): In the walk-in cooler 10 containers of thawing fish fillets stored on top of two beer kegs, and raw shell eggs stored above energy drink cans and pineapple juice.
- (REPEAT): Chlorine sanitizer not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions. Kitchen dish machine found to not be dispensing sanitizer at all (0 ppm). Sanitizer bucket found to a have a concentration of 10 ppm, below the required minimum of 50 ppm.
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment.
- Dish machine unable to dispense correct amount of sanitizer for the washing of wares, utensils, and equipment. Four attempts were made to obtain a satisfactory sanitizer concentration reading but each time there was no color change to the test strip, indicating 0 ppm, or a complete absence of sanitizer.
- Wire shelves in prep table cooler (2) are significantly rusted creating a physical and chemical hazard.
- There is no service sink provided in food establishment.
- Both doors on lower portion of prep table cooler unable to stay closed without blocking with heavy objects.
- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
- Address: 2412 Grand Av, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/29/2024. No violations found.
- Limericks Public House
- Address: 121 Scott St, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/9/2024. Four violations:
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): Leek Soup in Reach in Refrigerator has exceeded its date mark.
- The warewashing machine is not dispensing sanitizer automatically. Sanitizer tube is leaking.
- There is no approved or current food protection manager’s certificate posted in the food establishment.
- Bar glasses are stored inverted on bar towels.
- Lin’s Garden
- Address: 117 Main St, Mosinee, WI 54455
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. One violation:
- (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): When thawing chicken, must use the designated food prep sink. Do not use the 3 comp sink.
- Marathon Sports Center
- Address: 1200 S Hwy 107, Marathon, WI 54448
- Inspection Date: 4/18/2024. Five violations:
- (REPEAT) (CORRECTED DURING INSPECTION): 1000 Island dressing and tartar sauce have exceeded their date marks. Discarded during the inspection.
- Hamburger/cheese burger is asterisked as being offered undercooked on the kids menu.
- Squeeze bottle of various sauces and dressings were not date marked in the prep table cooler.
- Food containers and squeeze bottles were not labeled with the name of the food in the container.
- Cavity or door seals of microwave are soiled.
- McDonald’s (Three locations)
- 553 State Hwy 153, Mosinee, WI 54455 (Inspection Date: 4/24/2024). No violations found.
- 225500 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401 (Inspection Date: 4/18/2024). Two violations:
- Employees were observed not washing hands after removing soiled single use gloves.
- Clean under equipment more frequently.
- 667 Maratech, Marathon, WI 54448 (Inspection Date: 4/4/2024). No violations.
- One More Cast Grill & Bar
- Address: 140 N Front St, Unity. One violation:
- Floor and wall juncture along the side and back walls of the kitchen are not covered.
- Panda Express #2462
- Address: 4400 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/16/2024. Four violations:
- Various food-contact utensils, wares, and equipment were found soiled with a sticky food residue and dried food debris, including knives, metal pans, lids, a shaker cup, and a scraper.
- Steel wool and green scrub pads for removal of hardened physical matter during ware washing oberserved stored in hotel pan with standing water and food pieces/debris at bottom. Steel wool and scrub pads found soiled with debris as well.
- Recently cleaned interlocking plastic containers observed to be not fully air-dried prior to stacking and storage.
- Single-use drink cups stored unprotected near cash registers such that lip-contact surfaces are exposed to potential incidental contact behind register and potential contamination from above as the cups are directly below the space where cash is exchanged.
- Pizza Hut #506006
- Address: 801 E Spruce St, Abbotsford, WI 54405
- Inspection Date: 4/23/2024. Three violations:
- The KayQuat II Quaternary sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and is at +500 PPM.
- Salad dressings that were moved from their original containers into containers for the salad bar were date marked to be used or discarded within 14 days.
- (REPEAT): The ice machine needs to be cleaned.
- PK Creations
- Address: 300 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/30/2024. No items found.
- Rocky Rococo Pizza & Pasta
- Address: 226408 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/9/2024. Three violations:
- (REPEAT): Cut bell peppers in the prep table were observed cold held at 48.3°F.
- (REPEAT): The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring food temperatures during cold holding. This is regarding the cut bell peppers in the Prep Table that were observed being cold held above 41F.
- The lids on the Prep Table and the high touch points on the door leading to the dining room, need to be cleaned more frequently.
- The Sixth Street Filling Station
- Address: 1314 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/10/2024. Two violations:
- (REPEAT): BBQ sauce, Citrus sauce and Bang Bang sauce has exceeded its date mark.
- A flexible hose has been attached to the drain fixture of the ice machine bin and then inserted into the floor drain.
- Speakeasy LLC
- Address: 5505 Business Highway 51, Schofield, WI 54476
- Inspection Date: 4/11/2024. Five violations:
- A test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations. Test strips were ordered during inspection.
- The interior of the ice machine is visibly soiled.
- No hot water at handwashing sink in the men’s bathroom.
- No handwashing signage provided at handwashing sinks.
- The women’s bathroom floor is missing tile and the wall behind the sink is no longer easily cleanable.
- Subway (Multiple locations)
- 1210 N Division St, Colby, WI 54421 (Inspection Date: 4/16/2024). Five violations:
- The quaternary sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and is being used at an observed concentration of 500+ PPM.
- Utensils in the 4-compartment sink warewashing operation are not exposed to the quaternary sanitizer for the required amount of time of 60 seconds per the manufacturers instructions.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. This is regarding the improper chemical contact time of utensils in the 4-compartment sink.
- Handwashing sink is not non-hand operated. The handwashing sink faucet handles must be replaced with handles that can be turned of by using the wrist.
- The drain of the ice machine bin is not maintained.
- 1609 Merrill Av, Wausau, WI 54401 (Inspection Dates: 4/17/2024 and 4/30/2024). On April 17, eight violations were found:
- An employee was observed adjusting their facemask with goved hands.
- Cut bell peppers, cut tomatoes, and cut cucumbers in the vegetable bane were observed cold held at 51.6, 48.6, 52.5°F respectively.
- The Sani Station chlorine sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and was observed at a concentration of less than 50 PPM in wiping cloth pails.
- Super San quaternary sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions was observed at less than 150 PPM in the 4-compartment sink.
- A direct connection exists between the sewage system and a drain from ice machine on the soda fountain at the drive through.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures during cold holding. This is regarding foods being out of compliance in the Vegetable Bane.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. This is regarding chemical concentrations of sanitizers being used at levels below the manufacturers instructions.
- Vegetable bane is not sufficient in capacity to hold foods at temperatures below 41F.
- Handwashing sink by the drive through was not in working order and is unavailable for proper handwashing.
- In a follow-up inspection on April 30, no violations were found.
- Taste of Manila
- Address: 3737 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/15/2024. No violations found.
- The Jim
- Address: 3012 Schofield Av, Weston, WI 54476
- Inspection Date: 4/11/2024. Two violations:
- No test kit is available for monitoring sanitizer concentration in wiping cloth bucket.
- No handwashing signage provided at bar or bathroom handwashing sinks.
- The Mill Yard
- Address: 238532 County Rd W, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/30/2024. Two violations:
- The quaternary sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and was observed at 500+ PPM.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. This is regarding the over concentration of quaternary sanitizer in wiping cloth buckets.
- Thrive Foodery
- Address: 2105 N 2nd St, Wausau, WI 54403
- Inspection Date: 4/11/2024. Two violations:
- The ice bin of the soda fountain and the food prep sink are incorrectly air gapped.
- An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.
- Wasabi Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar
- Address: 3703 Schofield Av, Schofield, WI 54476
- Inspection Date: 4/18/2024. Fourteen violations found:
- Portioned salmon fillets were observed set on the counter and not returned to a cooler in a timely manner. The salmon fillets were observed at 58.0°F.
- The chlorine sanitizer used in wiping cloth pails is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and was observed at 200 PPM.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge of allergens and their effect on sensitive individuals. Oil used to cook shrimp in the wok is also used to cook other meals. This presents a risk for allergen cross contamination.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures during cold holding. This is regarding the salmon fillets that were left at room temperature. Foods requiring cold holding must be returned to the cooler after portioning/processing.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. This is regarding wiping cloth pail sanitizer concentrations exceeding the manufacturers instructions.
- (REPEAT):Fish is being improperly thawed under vacuum in sealed packages.
- Various sauces in squeeze bottles in the Sushi Bar Cooler are not date marked.
- Water located at the sushi handwash sink is not under adequate pressure to properly wash hands.
- A spray bottle containing a chemical cleaning solution was not labeled with common name of the product.
- Sushi ingredients in the Sushi Bar Cooler were observed stored in unlabeled containers.
- A pan is being used to catch dripping condensate from a vent in the Hobart 2 Door Cooler potentially exposing salads to splash.
- The bar cooler is not equipped with a thermometer for measuring the ambient are temperature of the cooler.
- Kitchen Salad Prep Cooler is not equipped with a thermometer for measuring the ambient air temperature of the cooler.
- The Hobart 2 Door Cooler is not maintained in good repair. Condensate is dripping from a vent in the ceiling of the unit potentially exposing food to contamination.
- Wildlife Campgrounds
- Address: 183303 Schwede Ln, Birnamwood, WI 54414
- Inspection Date: 4/24/2024. No violations found.
- Yummy Deli
- Address: 1205 Merrill Av, Wausau, WI 54401
- Inspection Date: 4/25/2024. Five violations:
- Numerous packages of hot items such as spring rolls (6), cabbage rolls (2), and steam rolls (4) under TPHC plan were left out beyond 4-hour mark per time stamp on package labels. All were discarded during inspection.
- Bleach sanitizer in spray bottle found to be over the upper limit at >200 ppm when tested by employee in presence of inspector.
- Various nonshelf-stable food items in coolers found to be stored without date marking, including cooked ground pork, beef tripe, raw cut beef, chicken feet, garlic cloves, pot of red sauce, papaya sauce, sliced cucumber, and pho broth.
- Numerous food-contact utensils, wares, and equipment stored under counter top where food is prepared were found to be exposed to food residue and debris including spatulas, scoops, can openers, tongs, metal pans, and metal trays.
- Various nonfood-contact surfaces were observed to be insanitary including a large plastic bin with significant accumulations of food debris that holds a variety of utensils, metal shelves below counter for storage of cooking equipment that has dried food debris, storage racks for cleaned wares and equipment with residue build-up, and the exterior of ingredient containers such as sugar, peanut, and a bucket for oil with encrusted food debris.
