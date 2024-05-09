This week’s featured cocktail is a twist on the classic Tom Collins – this one with the sweet taste of raspberry, and it’s fabulous. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Raspberry Collins

2 oz. Gin

1 oz. Raspberry syrup

Lemon juice

Seltzer

Lemon, for garnish

Measure the gin and syrup into a pint glass filled with ice, then add a squirt of lemon juice before topping with seltzer. Garnish with a slice of lemon (or a raspberry or two) – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.