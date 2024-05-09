Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau duplex without working smoke detectors was badly damaged and a cat died in a blaze that broke out Thursday morning, officials said.

A 911 call at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday, May 9 alerted emergency crews to the fire at 1026 S. Third Ave. in Wausau. According to emergency scanner traffic, a bystander said she awoke to see smoke in the living room area of the lower unit of the duplex and was able to get the occupants out of the building.

Crews arrived on scene at about 7:25 a.m. to discover flames coming from the front door of the home.

The blaze caused significant damage to the lower level with heavy smoke damage to the upper level of the building. The cause is under investigation, but the fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

No other injuries were reported.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].