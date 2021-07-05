By Shereen Siewert

The victim in a weekend rollover east of Wausau has been identified as 26-year-old Alannah J. J. Brooks-Lancaster, of Birmamwood.

The crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. Y and Cihaski Road in Marathon County near County Road DD, in the town of Norrie. A medical helicopter was immediately paged to the scene but Brooks-Lancaster, who was ejected from the pickup she was riding in, died at the scene.

Initial emergency scanner reports suggested additional passengers were inside the pickup but police have not confirmed whether anyone else was involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.