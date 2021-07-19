By Shereen Siewert

The second of two victims in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-39 south of Wausau has been identified as Talin Walker, 27, of Wausau.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m. July 12. Police shut down both southbound lanes of I-39 at Bus. Hwy. 51 and one northbound lane near Maple Ridge Road for several hours after the crash.

Police say a Walker was driving north in a southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Kaytlyn Thomas.

Both women died at the scene. Thomas’ name was released last week, but police were waiting on lab results to formally confirm Walker’s identity.

No additional information has been released. The crash remains under investigation.