By Shereen Siewert

Sentencing has been set for one of three suspects accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who had run away from a foster home.

Jurors deliberated for just over two hours in the two-day trial of 31-year-old Dennis Moua before finding him guilty of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. The jury trial concluded Sept. 8.

Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

Two other suspects are facing charges in the case. Ger “Ace” Yang, 37, faces the most serious charges: trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl.

Also charged is Jacob Allen Lo Fong, 18, who faces two counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or younger.

Neither co-defendant testified, and their cases have not yet concluded.

Moua, who is being held without bond, will be sentenced Oct. 28.