Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a sweet twist on the Moscow Mule, adding the luscious taste of caramel and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect fall beverage! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Kissed Caramel Mule

1.5 oz Caramel vodka

1.5 oz Club soda

1.5 oz Ginger ale

Lime and cinnamon stick, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a traditional Mule cup, garnish with a slice of lime and cinnamon stick, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.