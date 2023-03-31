Wausau Pilot & Review

Newman Catholic’s Mason Prey has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All Star Team.

In February, Prey surpassed the previous Newman Catholic scoring mark of 1,655 career points previously held by Bob Barnett. The senior guard has been a standout player in an historic season for the Cardinals, who won their first-ever WIAA State Basketball Championship this month in Madison.

In regular season play, Prey scored 23.5 points per game while making 65 3-pointers and shooting 82 percent from the free throw line.

Launched in 1978, the WBCA All-Star games showcase seniors of each division who show great talent and tremendous character. The games raise money for charitable organizations.

Donations to assist in Prey’s fundraising efforts are accepted at this link.

Prey and Isaac Seidel were among the first-team selections to the 2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Division Boys Basketball Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the season. Seidel is also a senior at Newman Catholic. Prey was also named to the All-Defensive Team.