Police say a 40-year-old man is facing drug and weapons charges after they responded to a domestic disturbance late Tuesday at a home on Wausau’s east side.

Samuel Teague booking photo

Officers responded at 11:56 p.m. May 9 to a home in the 800 block of Single Avenue after a 911 caller reported a domestic dispute. Inside, police seized about 460 grams of marijuana, 215 grams of powder cocaine, 52 grams of crack cocaine, one revolver and about $4,000 in cash, according to a news release.

Samuel A. Teague was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. He is being referred on charges of battery, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He is expected to make an initial appearance at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Marathon County Courthouse.

Court records show Teague has several prior drug-related felony convictions.

