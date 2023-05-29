By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Mosinee man is facing a minimum of three years in state prison after a traffic stop for speeding led to his seventh drunken driving charge.

A breath test showed Lee P. Simon, 56, had a preliminary blood alcohol concentration of .20 percent, 10 times his legal limit for driving. Simon had a 0.02 percent restriction due to his six prior convictions, court records show.

According to court documents, police stopped Simon at about 2:15 p.m. on May 23 on Old Hwy. 51 in Kronenwetter after an officer clocked his speed at 62 mp in a 45 mph zone. He was pulled over for the alleged speeding violation and underwent field sobriety testing after officers alleged they noted “the smell of an intoxicating beverage coming from the vehicle,” court records state. Police say Simon was swaying side to side while attempting the test and eventually declined to complete any additional measures, but did agree to a breath analysis.

After Simon was arrested, he requested an officer retrieve his wallet from the vehicle. That led police to discover a half-consumed bottle of vodka under the seat and what appeared to be marijuana and smoking paraphernalia inside, according to the incident report.

Prosecutors on May 24 filed a charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated against Simon, who was released after posting a $4,000 cash bond. His most recent prior OWI conviction was in 2006.

In Wisconsin, a felony seventh-offense OWI requires a mandatory prison sentence. Simon faces up to 12 1/2 years in the Wisconsin Prison System and up to $25,000 in fines.

A review hearing is set for June 7.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.